Popular Hoboken, NJ coffee spot opening second location

We all love a good locally-owned coffee shop, but this place in particular is one that moms look forward to visiting when they need to get out of the house with their kids.

The Hive is a fairly new coffee shop in Hoboken that not only sells coffee and pastries but is a “hang out” for parents and their kids when they need that extra boost for the day while entertaining their little ones.

Friends Kristin and Catherine got the idea to open up The Hive when they were first-time moms and were looking for a break to enjoy their coffee and catch up with friends all while their kids could safely play with each other.

The Hive opened in November 2020 and has gained popularity very fast.

The Hive serves fresh coffee from local roaster Kobrick Coffee and homemade pastries from from different bakeries and treat shops like iDelights and Boomerang Bites.

One popular item that people flock to the shop for is the cinnamon rolls that they offer on weekends starting at 8 a.m. until they sell out.

And now for the kids. The play space is filled with toys and play sets to keep your kids safely entertained under your supervision.

According the Hoboken Girl, The Hive has decided to expand their shop and is under construction in Jersey City.

The new location will be on Jersey Ave in the Harsimus Cove section just off Hamilton Park.

Although they don’t have an opening date yet, the owners told the Hoboken Girl that they hope it’s all within the next five months.

Stay tuned for an update!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.