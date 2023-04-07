Popular healthy food chain is opening another NJ location

There are so many healthy options for food here in New Jersey that it can be easy for some places to get overlooked.

But Playa Bowls has been a healthy food option for years that's soared miles above the rest of the competition.

According to boozyburbs.com they will be opening a new location this summer in Hackensack.

Details are not exactly set for when the new location will be open, but North Jersey residents can rejoice that the popular chain is expanding.

For those that don't know, according to Playa Bowls website:

Using the freshest, highest quality ingredients, we serve healthy, delicious açaí, pitaya, coconut bowls and smoothies with sustainability and community in mind.

A lot of that might sound like gibberish to some readers (sometimes myself included if I'm being honest) but what you can guarantee you're getting at Playa Bowls is a healthy dosage of fruit that can fill you for half the day.

Some of their bowls are made from açaí which is a species of palm tree used primarily for its fruit. This is used as the 'base' of the bowl. You can then add so many things for toppings including strawberries, blueberries, bananas, coconut flakes, granola, honey, Nutella, peanut butter and so much more.

It's a great healthy alternative for lunch, dinner or even breakfast.

Not in the mood to make dinner? There are plenty of Playa Bowls locations spread out across New Jersey. It's a quick and easy access into healthy foods you might not normally eat.

And come this summer, North Jersey is going to get another amazing location.

