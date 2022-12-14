Popular chicken wing restaurant chain to open another NJ location

The market for chicken wing restaurants is getting more crowded; places like Buffalo Wild Wings, Wingstop, and Arooga’s are plentiful, and more traditional restaurants like Applebee’s, Pizza Hut, and Chili’s are also marketing their wings.

A fast growing chain of wing restaurants is ready to open their second New Jersey location in January; Wing It On will be christening a new store in West Orange, according to the West Orange Chamber of Commerce

West Orange, New Jersey Chamber of Commerce

Their first location is in Linden.

Wing it On (Linden, NJ) via Facebook

The chain (motto: Chicken like a Champ!) was founded in 2011; here’s how their website describes their business:

There are plenty of restaurants that sell wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches, but no place like Wing It On! Since we’ve stepped onto the scene in 2011, we’ve existed solely to bring the most authentic Buffalo-inspired wing experience to fans across the country for game time or anytime hunger strikes.

Wing it On (Linden, NJ) via Facebook

Chicken should be delicious, mouth-watering even! Whether you’re dining in at one of our locations, picking up, or ordering online, you can rest assured that the quality of your chicken has been obsessed over and perfected. Fresh, never-frozen wings, tenders and sandwiches crafted with wow-factor flavors.

Wing it On (Linden, NJ) via Facebook

From the sauces, dry rubs, and right down to the consistency of our store-made blue cheese, you can taste the Buffa-love we put into this

Wing it On (Linden, NJ) via Facebook

You can get the wings with a variety of sauces (23 to be exact), ranging in heat from the mildest: Honey Mustard, to the kind of hot:: Medium Buffalo, to incendiary: Wings of Prey (touted as “Painfully delicious”).

Wing it On (Linden, NJ) via Facebook

They also serve tenders and “nuggz.”

Wing it On (Linden, NJ) via Facebook

They have chicken sandwiches of varying heat

Wing it On (Linden, NJ) via Facebook

The heat varies among their 23 sauces

Wing it On (Linden, NJ) via Facebook

Wing it On also sells dumplings in chicken or vegetable varieties

Wing it On (Linden, NJ) via Facebook

To cool your mouth off, try a chocolate chip brownie

The ribbon cutting will be on Jan. 14 at 11 AM in the Edison Lofts building in West Orange.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

