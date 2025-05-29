Popular bagel spot just opened another New Jersey location
We have every right in the Garden State to brag about our bagels. Just like our pizza, they’re all around superior.
One bagel shop steps up their game like no other, and they just opened up a new location for New Jersians to enjoy.
Bagel Nook
Bagel Nook is known for their incredible breakfast creations. They go beyond just having unique cream cheese or bagel types, they create bagel overloads bursting with flavor.
Bagel Nook's bagel overloads
These crazy creations are creative combinations of your chosen bagel, flavorful cream cheese, and a variety toppings.
Take a look:
The Fruity Pebble overload bagel: a Fruity Pebble bagel with birthday cake, cream cheese, and strawberries in the middle.
The Cookie Monster overload bagel: an Oreo bagel with cookie monster cream cheese, Oreos, and chocolate chip cookies.
The Sugar Cookie overload bagel: Consists of sugar cookie cream cheese, sugar cookies, and sprinkles on a tie-dye bagel.
Now the Jersey shore can enjoy these tasty bagel treats with the opening of Bagel Nook’s newest location.
Atlantic Highlands
You can find the newest Bagel Nook shop at 2345 NJ-36, Atlantic Highlands, NJ.
The store is open from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. so make sure you get your bagel overload early before you hit the beach!
Where is Bagel Nook?
Bagel Nook has several locations across the Garden State:
51 Village Center Drive,
Freehold, NJ 07728
301 N Harrison St..,
Princeton, NJ 08540
1100 NJ-35,
Ocean Township, NJ 07712
4345 US Hwy 9,
Freehold, NJ 07728
1071 NJ-34 a2,
Aberdeen Township, NJ 07747
1868 Rt 35,
Middletown, NJ 07748
1093 Broad St,
Shrewsbury, NJ 07702
