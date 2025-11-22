Here are the most popular baby names for 2025
A new report from BabyCenter, a digital parenting resource, announced the most popular baby names for 2025.
BabyCenter analyzed trends and deductive reasoning behind what baby names were on the rise in popularity and what baby names were trending down.
After I read the information, I was surprised to learn that more parents were using social trends to name their babies.
Let us get right to the names
BabyCenter reports showed that Olivia was still the number one most popular name for girls, while Noah topped the charts as the most popular baby name for boys in 2025. It is interesting enough that Olivia has held the number one most popular name for baby girls since 2021.
New entries into the 2025 top ten names for girls are Eliana, coming in at number 7, and Aurora, settling in at number 9. Ava and Luna, two of the top ten girls' names last year, did not make it into the top 10 this year.
For the boys, Luca ranked at the number 10 most popular, while Leo lost hold of a top ten spot. Noah, Liam, Oliver, Elijah, and Marco rank 1-5, respectively, in the top 5 boys' names. Ezra and Asher also made it into the top 10 boys' names of 2025.
It is a trendy thing
Baby Center reports that trends that influence baby names can range from Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter, The Summer I Turned Pretty, baby names after the NBA, the WNBA, and NFL athletes.
The report points out that parents are getting more creative with baby names and that there is a direct correlation between the significant draw to pop culture and how parents are naming their children. In keeping the integrity of the name and family, should a pop icon have a controversial event, data shows that baby name will drop significantly in ranking.
For those of you who named your children after your parent, siblings, best friend, grandparents, or someone you found on a DNA tree, do not fret, that is still the case; it is just not happening as often. Good old Joe ranks 64th. I will take it.
To find more names and rankings, please follow this link.
For the trends that influence baby’s names, please follow this link.
LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world
Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz
LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style
Gallery Credit: Elizabeth Jackson
KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state
Gallery Credit: Stacker
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.