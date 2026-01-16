National Popcorn Day: Jill Myra helping a good cause

Monday January 19th is national popcorn day! Who doesn't love popcorn?

New Jersey Traffic South, Jill Myra, will be appearing at 11am on Monday at the Piscataway location of "Popcorn for the People."

Although the appearance is not open to the public, I wanted to highlight her support of this cause and the great work of the company.

A New Jersey nonprofit creating jobs for people with disabilities

Popcorn for the People is run as a non-profit which employs autistic and developmentally disabled people.

The popcorn is found in stores throughout the areas including chains like WAWA.

Started by Steven and Barbara Bier, they opened their first location in the Freehold Mall in 2014.

Going strong for more than ten years, they employ people with disabilities at their locations in Piscataway and Philadelphia and offer their delicious product throughout the tri state area.

Sam Bier is the son of Steven and Barbara and is the inspiration and co-founder of the company. His comments on the website say it best:

"When we founded this organization in 2014, I had no working experience besides pushing shopping carts at a grocery store. No company was open to giving me an opportunity that felt fulfilling. My parents and I came together to create opportunities for not just me, but others struggling with employment too. Since then, I have had the opportunity to learn so much and meet so many new interesting people at Popcorn for the People. Your support for our organization truly means the world to us and I am so happy that because of us joining together, we will be able to create a better future for everyone." - Co-Founder Sam Bier

Shop here and help the cause.

