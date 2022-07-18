Pool chemicals hospitalize children attending NJ summer program

MADISON — Kids taking part in a summer camp program were transported to the hospital for breathing and other issues after being overexposed to chlorine at a Drew University pool, according to officials.

A hazmat crew and several first-aid squads were part of the response team Monday afternoon. A 911 call reporting the incident occurred at 12:21 p.m.

According to an update from the Morris County Office of Emergency Management, approximately 12 juveniles were experiencing medical issues "as a result of being exposed to a higher than normal concentration of liquid chlorine."

According to officials, initial reports from law enforcement indicated that some of the juveniles were suffering from shortness of breath, difficulty speaking between breaths, nausea and general airway issues.

The incident occurred in the Simon Forum's Pool. Initial tests detected normal levels of chlorine and that all systems were working as expected, according to the university.

Out of an abundance of caution, according to the university, several campers were taken to Morristown Medical Center for evaluation. Their parents and guardians were notified.

Follow-up tests again showed no heightened levels of chlorine, the university said.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the hospital for a status update on the patients.

The kids were involved in a soccer program that handles youth aged 10 to 17.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

