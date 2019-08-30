Pompton Lakes cops bringing life into the world!

Our #BlueFriday honorees for this Friday are two cops from the Pompton Lakes PD.

Patrolmen Kyle Stefanic and Corey Flynn were working the overnight shift, that in and of itself deserves some recognition, when they got the call. A mom was going into labor and needed help. Responding immediately, the two officers jumped right in and, in another story of ‘you never know what to expect when you respond’, they delivered a baby girl!

Law Enforcement working with the community as an integral part of daily life is something we discuss often on my show. From keeping our streets safe from reckless motorists to patrolling neighborhoods stopping crime and everything in between, including bringing new life into the world.

The happy mom joined me on Friday to thank the officers. Good on both of you and the entire Pompton Lakes Police Department!



