Are our highways becoming more like social media every day? We certainly haven’t anonymous rage. Just like people sitting behind a screen, faceless, will say the ugliest things they wouldn’t have the guts to say to somebody face-to-face, we have this dynamic working in road rage.

We falsely feel somewhat invisible in our cars, probably because we have automatic getaway power and feel protected by being inside a car. Until you get stuck at a red light and the other person gets out anyway.

Billboard

Department of Transportation

Then we got used to those Department of Transportation signs written in a real-world, snarky way. Those are like the in-your-face clever memes.

Now we have some political smack talk to report, and we’re not talking about campaign signs for next week’s election. Red states have figured out a way to call out us blue states and are using billboards to do it.

Fox News reported that a group called Unleash Prosperity is placing billboards in New Jersey. They are pointing out that while our blue state has been consistently having the most people moving out year after year, our wealth is moving out, too.

Billboard

Vote With Your Feet Campaign

It stems from Unleash Prosperity's Vote With Your Feet campaign tracking data from the IRS and other agencies to create interactive maps showing how population and wealth are migrating across the nation.

"We're running this billboard campaign to alert people, the citizens of those states, that you're losing your most precious resource in New Jersey and New York. And you know what that precious resource is? Your people, your citizens, your businesses and the money that they spend," -Steve Moore, the founder of Unleash Prosperity and a former Trump administration economic advisor, said.

So yes, you may soon be seeing one of these billboards directed right at us, doxxing us, so to speak, for supporting leaders that let the economic climate get this bad.

"New Jersey is the third highest taxed state in the country — one of the highest income taxes, one of the highest business taxes — and small businesses and big businesses can't do business there anymore. So, the policies need to be reversed." -Fox News Digital.

Hard to say they don’t have a point. Like a post on X we don’t want to see, these billboards will be right in our faces. Maybe we can just distract them with a solid Rickroll.