ENGLEWOOD — One person was shot and killed by police responding to a domestic dispute call at a Bergen County home over the weekend, authorities said.

The state attorney general's office said Englewood officers were called to the home just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning by someone who said a person had been stabbed inside.

Officers entered the home and “one individual was shot by police and pronounced deceased at Englewood Hospital" less than an hour later, authorities said. The person's name wasn't immediately released. Officials didn't say whether a stabbing victim was found.

The attorney general's office is investigating as required by law in any death involving a law enforcement officer

