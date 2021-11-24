Police search for missing Ocean County, NJ couple in Pine Barrens

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Police continued their search Wednesday for an Ocean County couple last seen on Monday, who had headed into the woods of the Pine Barrens to ride an ATV.

Gary Parker, 67, and his wife, Lorraine Parker, 60 of the Warren Grove section of Stafford Township, never returned, police said.

Stafford police warned deer hunters to be "extremely vigilant," as more than 100 trained searchers were looking in the thick wooded area near Routes 72 and 539.

The search has also involved a State Police helicopter. Volunteers were not needed to help, police said.

The couple's adult daughter, Lindsay Parker, said on her personal Facebook page that police located her parent's quad-style ATV in a field on Tuesday, with her father's shotgun still strapped to it.

Stafford police on Wednesday morning did not immediately respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Anyone with potential information on the couple's location can contact the Stafford Township Police Department at 609-597-8581.

