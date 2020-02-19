Police return severed toe to hit-and-run suspect, issue citation

If you’re going to try to hide a hit-and-run accident, don’t forget your body parts.

According to The Daily Journal, police say a Buena Borough man was cited for careless driving and leaving the scene after authorities used a severed toe to link him to the crash scene.

Vineland police officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run where a motorcycle hit a car and then sped off. While investigating the scene, the Daily Journal reports, an officer found a toe that was not connected to anyone’s foot. They also found a foot peg from the motorcycle that led them to believe that the toe probably belonged to the motorcyclist.

When the officers found out that the 28-year-old man was at the hospital for a foot injury that included a missing toe, they went to the hospital (with his toe) and cited him for careless driving, leaving the scene of a crash, failure to report a crash, no driver'a license, and driving on a suspended license.

The man told police he didn’t stop because he wanted to hurry to the hospital, but officers noted he went home instead of heading straight to the hospital. There is no word on whether or not his toe was reattached.

