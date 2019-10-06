Police recover Jeep involved in deadly Lakewood hit and run

LAKEWOOD — The Jeep sought by police in a Friday night hit-and-run that left a 15-year-old boy dead was located by police on Sunday.

Lakewood police said the driver of a dark, newer model Jeep Cherokee struck Jesus Lopez-Ramirez, 37 and his 15-year-old son on Oak Street and then drove off towards Albert Avenue around 9 p.m. on Oct. 4.

Lopez-Ramierz suffered an elbow injury but the teen was badly hurt and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The Jeep was found parked in a Toms River driveway on Sunday afternoon, Lakewood police Sgt. LeRoy Marshall told New Jersey 101.5. A driver had not yet been located.

Lakewood police chief Greg Meyer told the Lakewood Scoop, which was first to report the Jeep being located that it's just a matter of time before the driver is found.

Lakewood Board of Education General Counsel Michael Inzelbuch is offering a reward of $3,600 for information leading to the individual(s) responsible for striking the Lakewood High School junior, identified in a letter from superintendent Laura Winters as Jesus Lopez-Grande.

A GoFundMe page also was created to assist the family.

Counselors were scheduled to be available between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday at Lakewood High School for staff and students who need help coping with the crash. A candlelight vigil was set for 6:30 p.m. in the school parking lot.

