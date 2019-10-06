After Lakewood hit-and-run killed teen, reward to find driver

LAKEWOOD — A reward has been posted for information leading to the arrest of the driver of a Jeep that police say struck a father and a son on Friday night, killing the teen.

Lakewood police said the driver of a dark, newer model Jeep Cherokee struck Jesus Lopez-Ramirez, 37 and his 15-year-old son on Oak Street and then drove off towards Albert Avenue around 9 p.m. Lopez-Ramierz suffered an elbow injury but the teen was seriously injured and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lakewood Board of Education General Counsel Michael Inzelbuch is offering a reward of $3,600 for information leading to the individual(s) responsible for striking the Lakewood High School junior, identified in a letter from superintendent Laura Winters as Jesus Lopez-Grande.

Lakewood police did not immediately return a message about whether or not an arrest had been made in the case.

A GoFundMe page also was created to assist the family.

Counselors will be available at Lakewood High School for staff and students who need help coping with the crash on Sunday from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. A candlelight vigil is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the school parking lot.

