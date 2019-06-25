Police officer saves choking toddler on the Seaside Boardwalk

SEASIDE PARK — A police officer helped save a toddler from choking to death this past weekend on the boardwalk.

The 16-month-old girl was pale and non-responsive at the Park Arcade when Seaside Park Officer Daniel Maguire arrived on Sunday, June 23.

He began first-aid back blows, dislodging an obstruction in the child's throat. Police did not disclose what the girl was choking on.

The toddler regained consciousness and was treated and evaluated by Tri-Boro First Aid responders.

Just two weeks ago, a Seaside Heights lifeguard saved a 10-month-old baby who was choking on a piece of plastic further along the same boardwalk.

