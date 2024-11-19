🔻Teen stabbed outside school

PAULSBORO — A 53-year-old man has been accused of stabbing a teen outside of Paulsboro High School after fighting with three juveniles on Saturday morning.

Augustine Bucco, of Paulsboro, was charged with second-degree aggravated assault and two weapons offenses, as police said he stabbed a teen three times in the chest with a silver folding knife.

The teen and two others had just exited the high school around 10:30 a.m., when they saw Bucco with a Nikon camera, according to Bucco’s criminal complaint, as shared by the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.

Surveillance footage taken from nearby shows the teens asking him if he was a photographer or “vlogging,” after which Bucco began arguing with the trio before eventually charging at the victim and stabbing him, the complaint said.

After being treated at a local hospital, the male teen was sent home on Sunday, NJ.com reported.

Earlier this year, a father inside Paulsboro High School to sign his daughter out wound up angrily confronting two teens about allegedly sharing photos of the girl online.

The dad was later arrested and accused of threatening the minors.

