HILLSBOROUGH — Local and Somerset County authorities are investigating multiple reports of sexual offenses in the areas of Farm Road and Robin Road.

According to the county prosecutor's office, the three incidents occurred on the nights of Oct. 7 and Oct. 15.

In the first instance, the prosecutor's office said, police were called to the Farm Road area around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 and spoke with a woman who said she was groped by an unknown male while walking her dog. The suspect asked her to kiss him, the woman said, and he fled the area on foot when she threatened to scream. The woman described the suspect as a white male in his early 20s, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with "medium long brownish hair," wearing a baseball cap, shorts and a white t-shirt.

Just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 15, Hillsborough police met with a woman in the area of Robin Road, who said a male tried to forcibly kiss her in the vestibule of her apartment complex. The male fled on foot when she screamed and tried to fight him off, the woman said. The suspect was described as a white male in his early 20s, approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with "medium long brown curly hair," wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

While investigating that incident, police were advised of a separate incident that had occurred around 10 p.m. on the same night. A woman said she was walking her dog in the area of Farm Road when a male approached her and began making lewd comments. The man was described as white and thin, in his early 20s, wearing a hooded jacket.

Officials are telling anyone with information related to these incidents to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Sex Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Hillsborough Township Police Department at 908-369-4323. People can also use the STOPit app, which allows citizens to provide anonymous reports.

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.