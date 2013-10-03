Police Investigate Fatal Shooting in Newark

Law enforcement officials in Newark are investigating the fatal shooting of a city resident.

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Newark Police Director Samuel DeMaio identified the victim Thursday as Stefan R. McCowen.

Police say the 21-year-old Newark resident was found around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday with an apparent gunshot wound. He was found in the rear area of an apartment complex on South 18th street.

McCowen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police and The Essex County Prosecutor's office are asking the public to contact them with any information about the shooting.