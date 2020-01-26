Police ID young women, 17 and 21, killed in Newark car crash

NEWARK — Two passengers who died in a violent car crash early Saturday morning have been identified by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

Tahtiyana Green, 17, of Newark, and Imani Exum, 21, also of Newark, were both killed when the black Infinity G35 sedan they were riding in crashed, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens.

Stephens said that the male driver of the car and two other passengers, one male and one female, remain hospitalized Sunday. He did not disclose the identities of the driver and surviving passengers.

The sedan carrying five people crashed into a sign pole and a tree around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on 15th Avenue and Hunterdon Street in the city's West Side section, according to Newark police.

RLS Metro Breaking News reported first responders used the Jaws of Life tool to free the occupants of the car.

The prosecutor did not reveal what led to the crash or if a second vehicle was involved citing an active investigation.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5