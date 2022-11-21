Police: Egg Harbor Township, NJ teen was speeding in serious crash
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A teen driver has now been criminally charged stemming from a crash earlier this month that left two passengers seriously hurt, township police said.
Three Egg Harbor Township High School students, all 17, were driving in a 2019 Audi A4 on Nov. 1 around 7:15 a.m. along Mill Road.
As the car headed west toward the intersection with Tremont Avenue, a second vehicle, also driven by a teen, entered the intersection and the Audi’s driver “attempted an evasive maneuver,” according to police.
He lost control of his vehicle, which ran off the road, slid on the grass and ultimately struck a tree, police said.
Investigators found that the Audi had been speeding more than 40 miles an hour over the posted limit.
The driver has now been charged with two counts of assault by auto, while also being issued motor vehicle citations for speeding, reckless driving and careless driving.
The Audi’s passengers survived the crash, but will have a long road to recovery, police said on Monday.
The other juvenile driver was not issued citations.
The crash happened just over a mile away from the high school, where classes begin weekdays around 7:30 a.m.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
