Egg Harbor Township morning car crash leaves 3 teens hospitalized

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A car crash on Tuesday morning left three local 17-year-olds hospitalized, according to township police.

All three Egg Harbor Township High School students were driving in a 2019 Audi A4 around 7:15 a.m. along Mill Road.

As the vehicle headed west toward the intersection with Tremont Avenue, a second vehicle entered the intersection and the Audi’s teen driver “attempted an evasive maneuver,” according to police.

He lost control of his vehicle, which ran off the road to the left, sliding on the grass and ultimately striking a tree in front of 6220 Mill Road, police said.

The driver and rear seat passenger suffered injuries in the crash and were taken to local hospitals to be treated.

The front seat passenger was trapped in the vehicle for about 45 minutes until being cut from the car by members of the Bargaintown Volunteer Fire Company.

He suffered multiple fractures to his legs and other internal injuries and was taken to Cooper Medical Center.

Conditions for all three teens were not publicly disclosed as of Tuesday evening.

The crash happened just over a mile away from the high school, where classes begin weekdays around 7:30 a.m.

Traffic on Mill Road was detoured from the area for about 2 hours while the crash was investigated.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

