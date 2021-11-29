WILDWOOD — A 120mm projectile dating to the World War II era, found on the beach and taken to a city home by a resident, was transported back to the beach by the Atlantic City Bomb Squad before being deemed safe, according to police.

In a Facebook post, the Wildwood Police Department said they received a report of the munition on West Pine Avenue Saturday morning, and responded along with members of the Wildwood Fire Department.

Three members of the bomb squad subsequently arrived on scene and determined the munition to be a live round, at which point it was taken onto the beach.

Residents in the surrounding area were permitted to safely return to their homes after about two and a half hours, Wildwood police said.

The police department is cautioning residents as well as visitors to the resort city not to handle munitions if found, saying they are "dangerous and should only be handled by qualified personnel."

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

