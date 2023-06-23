PNC Bank is closing more branches in New Jersey

As part of previously announced cuts, PNC Bank will be closing five more New Jersey branches as of June 23.

According to BizJournals, the five branches are:

🔴 1 LeFante Way, Bayonne, New Jersey

🔴 1201 Stuyvesant Ave., Union, New Jersey

🔴 1511 Route 22, W. Ste. 6, Watchung, New Jersey

🔴 3333 State Route 27, Franklin Park, New Jersey

🔴 801 Newark Ave., Elizabeth, New Jersey

This round of closings includes 47 branches; other than New Jersey, the other states affected are: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.

The total announced closings are 173 branches, some in grocery stores, primarily Giant and Stop and Shop, but a few are in Shop Rites.

In a statement, PNC said:

“After a careful review of our business model, PNC’s strategic goals and the potential impact to our customers, the decision was made to close those locations. We remain committed to delivering on our purpose to move all forward financially, and we are confident that we can meet or exceed our customers’ needs at nearby branch locations, alongside other available methods of banking."

According to a report from SPGlobal.com, though recent U.S. closures have slowed from 2022 month-to-month, PNC Bank nonetheless closed 21 branches and opened three in the month of January of 2023 alone. PNC has not said how many branches it expects to close in 2023, nationally or locally. And it continues to add branches, though these are outpaced by cuts.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

