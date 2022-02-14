It's going to be a great summer of concerts this season at the PNC Bank Arts Center with lots of great combination shows to give you more hits for your money, especially when it comes to the classic rock bands.

Check out these combinations: Sammy Hagar with George Thorogood on June 11.

The Doobie Brothers and Michael McDonald who of course joined them on June 14, or Chigaco with The Band, Brian Wilson, Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin on July 11. Santana with Earth Wind and Fire on Sunday, Aug. 14.

If it's a comedy show you're into check out Bill Burr on June 18.

Here's the entire lineup.

May 27: Tim McGraw & Russell Dickerson

2019 CMA Music Festival - Day 3 Getty Images loading...

May 28: The Lumineers & Caamp

Audacy Beach Festival - Day 1 Getty Images for Audacy loading...

June 3: Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild N Out Live

Nick Cannon AP loading...

June 10: Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town

48th Annual CMA Awards - Show Getty Images loading...

June 11: Sammy Hagar and The Circle & George Thorgood

iHeartRadio ICONS With Sammy Hagar And The Circle: Inside The Making of Space Between At The iHeartRadio Theater LA Getty Images for iHeartMedia loading...

June 14: The Doobie Brothers & Michael McDonald

The Doobie Brothers Performing Toulouse Street And The Captain and Me Albums Live at The Ryman Getty Images loading...

June 18: Bill Burr

Comedy Central Night Of Too Many Stars - Show Getty Images for Comedy Central loading...

June 24: Tears for Fears & Garbage

The 25th Annual KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas - Day 2 Kevin Winter loading...

June 29: Dave Matthews Band

25th Annual Byron Bay Bluesfest 2014 Getty Images loading...

June 30: Steely Dan & Aimee Mann

Steely Dan In Concert - New York, NY Getty Images loading...

July 9: Josh Groban

2018 Tony Awards - Show Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro loading...

July 10: 5 Seconds of Summer

2021 Global Citizen Live, Los Angeles - Red Carpet Arrivals Getty Images loading...

July 11: Chicago- The Band, Brian Wilson, Al Jardine & Blondie Chaplin

31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show Getty Images loading...

July 14: CHEER Live

July 19: Backstreet Boys

Backstreet Boys Perform On ABC's "Good Morning America" Getty Images loading...

July 23: The Black Keys, Band of Horses & Ceramic Animal

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival 2021 - Day 1 Getty Images for Pilgrimage Musi loading...

July 29: Keith Urban

Country Rising Benefit Concert Getty Images loading...

August 13: Goo Goo Dolls

VH1's "Super Bowl Blitz: Six Nights + Six Concerts" - Staten Island Getty Images loading...

August 14: Santana, Earth, Wind and Fire

5th Annual Latin Grammy Awards Rehearsals Getty Images loading...

August 16: Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick

Rod Stewart Plays Sydney Getty Images loading...

August 20: REO Speedwagon, Styx, & Loverboy

Volunteers for America Concert Getty Images loading...

August 27: Kid Rock & Foreigner

2010 CMA Music Festival - Day 2 Getty Images loading...

August 28: Dispatch & OAR

Dispatch: Zimbabwe Show At Madison Square Garden Getty Images loading...

For tickets to any of the PNC Bank Arts Center shows, click here.

