PNC Bank Arts Center releases 2022 schedule: Great summer of concerts
It's going to be a great summer of concerts this season at the PNC Bank Arts Center with lots of great combination shows to give you more hits for your money, especially when it comes to the classic rock bands.
Check out these combinations: Sammy Hagar with George Thorogood on June 11.
The Doobie Brothers and Michael McDonald who of course joined them on June 14, or Chigaco with The Band, Brian Wilson, Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin on July 11. Santana with Earth Wind and Fire on Sunday, Aug. 14.
If it's a comedy show you're into check out Bill Burr on June 18.
Here's the entire lineup.
May 27: Tim McGraw & Russell Dickerson
May 28: The Lumineers & Caamp
June 3: Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild N Out Live
June 10: Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town
June 11: Sammy Hagar and The Circle & George Thorgood
June 14: The Doobie Brothers & Michael McDonald
June 18: Bill Burr
June 24: Tears for Fears & Garbage
June 29: Dave Matthews Band
June 30: Steely Dan & Aimee Mann
July 9: Josh Groban
July 10: 5 Seconds of Summer
July 11: Chicago- The Band, Brian Wilson, Al Jardine & Blondie Chaplin
July 14: CHEER Live
July 19: Backstreet Boys
July 23: The Black Keys, Band of Horses & Ceramic Animal
July 29: Keith Urban
August 13: Goo Goo Dolls
August 14: Santana, Earth, Wind and Fire
August 16: Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
August 20: REO Speedwagon, Styx, & Loverboy
August 27: Kid Rock & Foreigner
August 28: Dispatch & OAR
For tickets to any of the PNC Bank Arts Center shows, click here.
