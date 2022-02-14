PNC Bank Arts Center releases 2022 schedule: Great summer of concerts

PNC Bank Arts Center releases 2022 schedule: Great summer of concerts

Tim McGraw (Getty Images file)/Townsquare Media NJ file

It's going to be a great summer of concerts this season at the PNC Bank Arts Center with lots of great combination shows to give you more hits for your money, especially when it comes to the classic rock bands.

Check out these combinations: Sammy Hagar with George Thorogood on June 11.

The Doobie Brothers and Michael McDonald who of course joined them on June 14, or Chigaco with The Band, Brian Wilson, Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin on July 11. Santana with Earth Wind and Fire on Sunday, Aug. 14.

If it's a comedy show you're into check out Bill Burr on June 18.

Here's the entire lineup.

May 27: Tim McGraw & Russell Dickerson

May 28: The Lumineers & Caamp

June 3: Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild N Out Live

June 10: Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town

June 11: Sammy Hagar and The Circle & George Thorgood

June 14: The Doobie Brothers & Michael McDonald

June 18: Bill Burr

June 24: Tears for Fears & Garbage

June 29: Dave Matthews Band

June 30: Steely Dan & Aimee Mann

July 9: Josh Groban

July 10: 5 Seconds of Summer

July 11: Chicago- The Band, Brian Wilson, Al Jardine & Blondie Chaplin

July 14: CHEER Live

July 19: Backstreet Boys

July 23: The Black Keys, Band of Horses & Ceramic Animal

July 29: Keith Urban

August 13: Goo Goo Dolls

August 14: Santana, Earth, Wind and Fire

August 16: Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick

August 20: REO Speedwagon, Styx, & Loverboy

August 27: Kid Rock & Foreigner

August 28: Dispatch & OAR

For tickets to any of the PNC Bank Arts Center shows, click here.  

