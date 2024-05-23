NJ professional pleads guilty to stealing more than $300K

🔴 A former NJ bookkeeper has pleaded guilty to theft

🔴Prosecutors said she stole money from the NJ Apartment Association

🔴Sentencing is set for September

PLUMSTED — A 50-year-old former bookkeeper from Ocean County pleaded guilty to theft in court last week.

Karly Simon-Sapp, of Plumsted, used her position as bookkeeper for the New Jersey Apartment Association to steal more than $350,000, prosecutors said.

From January 2016 to January 2022, Simon-Sapp forged the signatures of the association’s president and vice president on more than 100 checks written out to either herself or to cash. She then deposited the forged checks, totaling $357,250 into her personal bank account, investigators said.

On July 10, 2023, Simon-Sapp was arrested at her home. She pleaded guilty on May 13.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 20.

Ocean County prosecutors will seek a five-year prison term and restitution in the amount of $357,250.

