It may come as a surprise to some people that about 40% of businesses in New Jersey are owned by women.

Babes in Business is a group that holds large networking events for women to connect and grow their companies, brands and products.

They are holding a Babe Made event this Wednesday night at Renault Winery.

Babe Made Festival in New Jersey

The Babe Made Festival is a celebration of female entrepreneurship. The evening will be full of women-owned brands, products and companies, as well as live music, photo ops, cocktails, shopping and complimentary tasty bites.

While female entrepreneurship is the focus, men and families are welcome to this evening of fun.

Renault Winery is one of the premier venues in South Jersey for great events. It promises to be a great event for people who have the courage to start their own businesses.

If you go: Attending the Babe Made Festival

There are a variety of ticket options available for the evening, from general admission tickets to VIP passes to overnight stay packages.

The event is from 6 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, October 18th. It's a chance for all people in business to network and meet other entrepreneurial women including Babes In Business founder Jennifer Chavez.

It is encouraging to see young people especially women carving their own path in what can be a very challenging business environment in New Jersey.

