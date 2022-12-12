Please help this NJ charity named for a former US Marine

Operation Jamie's Angels is a New Jersey charity founded by Tonianne Vanderveer, after her husband passed away after a battle with cancer.

He was active collecting toys for kids through the Marine Corps "Toys for Tots" program for twenty years.

Via Tonianne VanDerveer on Facebook

Right before he passed, he asked his wife to continue the work collecting toys.

In the past four years, the charity has collected more than 7,000 toys for children in need.

This particular charity fits in well with our Small Business Monday as the drop off point for toys is Tonianne's nieces' business in Bernardsville, The Pretty Pink Rooster.

Via Tonianne VanDerveer on Facebook

Tonianne joined me on the show Monday to discuss the need for help from the public.

This time of year, there are so many charities competing for donations that I hope we can drive a lot of those funds locally.

Via Tonianne VanDerveer on Facebook

There are so many great NJ charities to help people in need in your own community.

Nothing against national charities, but when you give locally, there's a chance you run into the family that you helped.

From rescuing horses or cats to providing meals to poor families, NJ charities are stepping up to the task. Hit me up on the free NJ1015 app.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

