Pleasantville gunman dies after shooting man in face, cops say

PLEASANTVILLE — A gunman who shot a man in the face Saturday morning was found dead shortly after the incident.

Authorities initially believed that James Roberts, 69, whose body they found, had also been shot. But prosecutors said later that Roberts did not suffer any gunshot wound. It was not clear Saturday evening why Roberts died because he did not have visible injuries.

Police said Roberts had been in a domestic dispute with another man at a home on West Wright Street. The wounded man, who survived, said Roberts shot him in the face before he fought off Roberts and took away his gun.

Police who arrived on scene found Roberts' body on the stairs on the third floor with a second gun nearby. Investigators, however, said that gun had not been fired.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said an autopsy will be conducted Monday.

No criminal charges have been filed.

