Plastic surgery on the rise: What’s hot in NJ

Did you get some work done?

Year after year, the odds are greater you'll get a "yes" to that question.

In New Jersey and nationwide, the count of plastic surgery procedures has been on a steady climb. In 2018, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, there were more than 17.7 million surgical and minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures performed in the United States. That's about a quarter million more than in the year prior.

On the surgical side, according to ASPS data, breast augmentation (enhancement) was by far the most popular procedure nationwide, making up more than 313,000 procedures in 2018. Liposuction, nose reshaping, eyelid surgery, and tummy tucks rounded out the top five cosmetic surgical procedures performed last year.

"The vast majority of people undergoing cosmetic surgical procedures are doing it from a purely elective standpoint in order to enhance a part of their body, or several parts of their body," said Dr. Brian Glatt , a board certified plastic surgeon in Morristown. "We have studies that show that not only does it help them physically ... but their sense of body images significantly changes in many cases."

Dr. Brian Glatt, plastic surgeon in Morristown

Glatt, who sees up to 2,000 patients per year, said the demand for services has increased over time as body enhancement becomes more accepted by society overall.

"I think there's a stigma that's been lifted from plastic surgery, and cosmetic surgery in particular, over the last 10 to 15 years, where it's just become more of an okay thing to do," he said. "Fifteen, 20 years ago, people used to hide the fact that they had breast augmentation or a tummy tuck or a facelift."

At 7.44 million procedures in 2018, up 3 percent from 2017, Botox was the most common minimally-invasive procedure in the country. Glatt said Botox is so widely used because it's the easiest to endure. Within five minutes of injections, he said, "it looks like nothing happened to you, and you're free to go on with your day."

The list of most popular minimally-invasive procedures also includes soft tissue fillers, chemical peel, laser hair removal, and microdermabrasion (skin rejuvenation).

The ASPS statistics do not note the number of patients who've received more than one procedure at a time. Glatt said he often performs combination procedures — the so-called "mommy makeover" may combine a tummy tuck with breast augmentation and liposuction.

While females make up an overwhelming majority of patient at Glatt's office, the surgeon said the interest from men has grown "exponentially" year after year. In its only statistic that differentiates among genders, the ASPS report said 24,753 men received breast reduction surgery in 2018.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com .