OCEAN CITY — Police say a small plane made an emergency landing on the beach, but no one was injured.

Ocean City police say the small single-engine Cessna touched down on "an empty beach" near 49th Street at about 8:35 a.m. Saturday.

Video of the landing shows the plane making a graceful landing — until the last moment, when the propeller nose-dives into the sand and aircraft almost flips over.

Police say the pilot, the plane's sole occupant, was uninjured. The plane was left with minor damage.

No information was immediately released about the reason for the emergency landing.

Officers were awaiting investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration, and the plane was to be removed once the scene was cleared by the FAA.