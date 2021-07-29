Plainsboro Sgt adopts kitten he literally rescued

On Tuesday we told you about the tiny kitten who was rescued by police in Plainsboro after it jumped into the undercarriage of a car trying to avoid a woman who was actually trying to rescue it. Well, there's more to the story as one of the officers is actually going to adopt the kitten for his wife and kids.

(Plainsboro police)

Sgt Russ Finkelstein who was the lead officer on the scene and worked with retired police detective now my current producer Eric Potts, called into my New Jersey 101.5 show to tell us about it.

"She was on Route one south and she actually stopped in the left lane because she saw a kitten next to the barrier which I don't suggest people doing. So as she went out to get the cat out, the cat went underneath the car and she pulled off to the side of the road and we got her over to a parking lot and spent about an hour trying to get the cat out and we finally got it out"

Sgt Finkelstein then told us of his adoption plans saying "the kitten is currently at a shelter now and "we might go a get it later this week" When I asked for confirmation Finkelstein says "That's what the wife said" and promised to send us pictures when they get it..

So what does an officer who rescues a kitten saving it's life then adopting it name his new pet? "Sammy the turd" says Finkelstein "because my son's name is Sam and my wife's old cat was Sammycat, so this is Sammy the turd" which translated from Jerseytalk is actually third.

Finkelstein advises if you see an animal stranded on the side of a highway to "call it in but don't stop on the highway. Call us and we'll go out there with our lights and stop traffic and save it" Who knows, he may even adopt it.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

