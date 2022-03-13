Plainfield, NJ man accused of shooting, killing 50-year-old man
PLAINFIELD — A 32-year-old Plainfield man is accused of a fatal shooting in the city on Friday, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel announced Sunday.
Haneef Welch has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose in connection with the death of Eric C. Williams, 50, also of Plainfield.
Around 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon, Plainfield police found Williams shot at the intersection of Johnston Avenue and Front Street.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Welch was identified as a suspect by investigators and was taken into custody that same evening.
He was being held in jail Sunday, pending a detention hearing.
Anyone with information about the fatal incident has been asked to contact Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force Sergeant Christopher Scuorzo at 908-472-0492, Detective Ryan Kirsh at 908-347-1420 or Plainfield Police Detective Ilyas Muhammad at 908-753-3531.
