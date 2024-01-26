Plainfield, NJ firefighter, a young father, dies battling ‘nasty fire’

🔥Firefighter Marques Hudson was with the Plainfield Fire Division for two years

🔥He was part of the response to a fire on Emerson Avenue

PLAINFIELD — A firefighter died while battling a house fire Friday morning.

Mayor Adrian O. Mapp said Marques Hudson was part of the response to a fire at a house on Emerson Avenue around 8 a.m.

Less than 20 minutes later, a mayday call went out from Hudson sending four firefighters into the house to offer immediate help.

Mapp said the circumstances of what happened to Hudson were not clear.

"It was a nasty fire in a three-story older house. They went down coming down the stairs from the third floor to the second floor. Took him out, took him to the hospital," FMBA President Edward Donnelly told New Jersey 101.5, adding that the roof partially collapsed on the house.

Three firefighters were still hospitalized at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital with minor injuries as a result of the fire.

"This young man sacrificed his own life to save the lives of others. I ask that you please keep this young gentleman's family in your prayers," City Councilman Robert K. Graham said during a Facebook Live. "This is a tragic loss. This is terrible. My condolances are with the whole first responder community."

Grieving the loss of a firefighter

Donnelly was in Plainfield meeting with members and the union's critical incident team to help members and their families grieve. Donnelly said Marques was in his early-to-mid 30s.

"We will continue to work with and support our Brothers and Sisters in Plainfield Local 7 and Plainfield Fire Officers Local 207.

Mapp said Hudson was 32 years old and had three children. He grew up in Plainfield, according to the mayor.

Red Cross New Jersey said four people from two families who lived in the house were displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

