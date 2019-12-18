Plainfield man shot while trying to steal money bags, cops say

WAYNE — A 33-year-old Plainfield man was shot Wednesday after trying to steal a bag of money from an armed guard outside a bank.

Passaic County prosecutors said the man approached the armed guard who was carrying bags of cash from the Bank of America on Hamburg Turnpike to the armored truck parked outside.

Prosecutors said the man was shot by the guard during a struggle while a second armed guard waiting inside the truck.

The man, who has not been publicly identified or charged with any crime, was shot in the torso. He was in stable condition Wednesday afternoon at St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson. The guard was not injured.

Nobody else has been charged with a crime, either.

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.