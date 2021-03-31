Plainfield drunk driver sped through red lights before deadly crash, cops say

PLAINFIELD — A 25-year-old man had been drinking and speeding nearly three times the local limit when he struck and killed another driver last spring, acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay Ruotolo announced Wednesday.

Mike A. Ramos, of Plainfield, now is charged with a single count of second-degree vehicular manslaughter, stemming from the two-vehicle crash that killed 39-year-old Akwasi Boateng, of Middlesex Borough.

Just before 5 a.m. on May 5, 2020, Plainfield Police responded to the intersection of Clinton Avenue and West Fourth Street, where a Toyota Camry driven by Boateng and a GMC Yukon driven by Ramos had just collided.

Boateng suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Investigators found that Ramos had been drinking alcohol, had just run two red lights and was speeding at more than 70 miles an hour in a 25-mph zone immediately before his SUV crashed into Boateng’s car.

Ramos was arrested on Saturday and taken to Union County Jail.

He was slated for a detention hearing in Union County Superior Court on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear on Wednesday whether a blood sample had been taken from Ramos following the crash.

