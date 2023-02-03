Pizza Bowl 3: Which NJ pizzerias are leading, what to expect at the event

Who will win Pizza Bowl 3 and hoist the coveted trophy this Saturday, Feb 4, at Red's Restaurant and Bar in the Meadowlands?

That's what we'll find out starting at noon! There will be a cast of celebrity judges including YOU, and New York Giants Super Bowl champion Stephen Baker "The Touchdown Maker" who will present the trophy, as well as these guys...

This event is so big that pizzerias all over New Jersey will compete and bring their pies for your pallet pleasing pleasure. The voting started Dec. 1, and was announced on my New Jersey 101.5 show.

Here are the finalists:

I'l be your host, and "Big Guy Madsen," whose idea to unite pizza places all over New Jersey and raise money for Tunnel 2 Towers, explains how it will work:

When judges arrive, they will show their Eventbrite barcode, they'll be scanned and admitted and receive their official PB Judge Credentials. Once in, they will be told, based on their color of their lanyard, to go to the judges' area and sit down. They will receive up to 4 slices of pizza from an anonymous region, and pizza meatball joint, and the judges pick the color plates that they liked best for both meatballs and pizza and mark their official scorecard with their vote. They hand in their scorecard to our official scorer, who is a CFO of NJ Corp., votes are tallied, winners are announced, and our kitchen capo JohnnyCthePizzaGuy will tell us which place won.

Then, the next colored lanyard will be arbitrarily picked to meet up at the Judges Station on the main level in front of the Band to begin the next round. Once a judge has completed his/her duty, the party continues with two live bands: The Pizza Collection, and JPJ's official Band, Aloha Monkey. And upstairs we have DJ Ralph Tunis and live 'mutz making by Annabellas House of Mozzarella and Vinnies Mootz ...oh yeah their will be over 250 pizzas & 2000 meatballs on site to be enjoyed by all.

Jersey Pizza Joints is the Facebook page started by Madsen which now has over 67,000 followers worldwide. There is also Jersey Meatball Joints and Jersey Sandwich Joints.

To get tickets for Pizza Bowl 3 click here.

