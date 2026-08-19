With many of us starting to pick up back-to-school supplies, are you doing most of your shopping in stores, or are you shopping online and having everything delivered right to your doorstep?

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Just how are we shopping in New Jersey and beyond?

Online Shopping Trends

According to a new study by FinanceBuzz, whether you're shopping for books, electronics, groceries, or just about anything else, it's no surprise that more and more of us are doing our shopping online. In fact, 93% of Americans say they've made an online purchase in the last week, with the average household receiving 2.9 packages a week.

Photo by Christian Wiediger on Unsplash Photo by Christian Wiediger on Unsplash

Read More: Experts say this one change now can make back to school much less stressful for NJ families

Just drive around, and you'll see packages sitting on doorsteps all across New Jersey. But where exactly are we making these purchases? And how many times have you bought something online right before falling asleep, only to wake up the next morning and think, "What did I buy last night?"

Online Shopping Habits

The study found that 84% of us have made an online purchase from bed! And for me, there's always one big question: Are you going to get free shipping? More than 90% of shoppers say free shipping is a deciding factor when making an online purchase.

So when it comes to back-to-school shopping, it's exiting taking the kids into the store and letting them pick out their own things, especially when they're little. But as they get older, it's a lot easier just to sit down, order everything online, and have it shipped right to your front door.

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