Pizza and zeppoles — It&#8217;s a place you need to check out in NJ

Pizza and zeppoles — It’s a place you need to check out in NJ

Spadea with Panatieri's Pizza and Pasta

One small business stood out among the rest this weekend. We were at Schaefer Farms in Flemington for a music festival raising money for the American Cancer Society.

Our friend Al Stern organized the event with all the proceeds going to charity. More than a thousand New Jerseyans enjoyed a full day of food, music and fun. It was hot for sure, but the rain held off!

Owner Joe of Panatieri's Pizza & Pasta of Flemington was joined by his sister, son and niece. The family kicked in to help staff the trailer and provide attendees with some outstanding pizza and zeppoles.

Joe called the show on Monday to talk about how happy he was that I stopped by to meet the family and we're going to organize a meet and greet at his brick-and-mortar shop.

It's important to stand with our family neighborhood businesses. Small business is the backbone of New Jersey's economy employing more than 1.9 million New Jersey residents. I'll continue to highlight and promote small businesses as we make our way around New Jersey.

Hope to see you on the trail. Check out my public schedule HERE.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born

From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.
 
More Spadea on NJ 101.5 app

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ county fairs are back! Check out the 2023 summer schedule

A current list of county fairs happening across the Garden State for 2023. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ)
Filed Under: Pizza
Categories: Bill Spadea, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM