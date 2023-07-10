One small business stood out among the rest this weekend. We were at Schaefer Farms in Flemington for a music festival raising money for the American Cancer Society.

Our friend Al Stern organized the event with all the proceeds going to charity. More than a thousand New Jerseyans enjoyed a full day of food, music and fun. It was hot for sure, but the rain held off!

Owner Joe of Panatieri's Pizza & Pasta of Flemington was joined by his sister, son and niece. The family kicked in to help staff the trailer and provide attendees with some outstanding pizza and zeppoles.

Joe called the show on Monday to talk about how happy he was that I stopped by to meet the family and we're going to organize a meet and greet at his brick-and-mortar shop.

It's important to stand with our family neighborhood businesses. Small business is the backbone of New Jersey's economy employing more than 1.9 million New Jersey residents. I'll continue to highlight and promote small businesses as we make our way around New Jersey.

Hope to see you on the trail. Check out my public schedule HERE.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom