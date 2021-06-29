Pizza and hot peppers — perfect together

There is no doubt that I love to eat. I balance eating with hot yoga so I've pretty much stayed at the same weight for the past few years.

What I've learned about healthy living and eating is healthy food can also be delicious. I don't eat fast food, but have come up with some creations at home that for me are even better.

One of my favorites at home is pizza. No, I don't have a fancy pizza oven, and no I don't have any technique of spinning the dough. That said, the pizza works and is relatively healthy!

Start with dough from your favorite supermarket or pizza place.

Let it come to room temperature and spread out by hand to cover a baking sheet.

Cover with a couple tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil and season the dough with thyme, rosemary, salt, black pepper, garlic powder and red pepper flakes.

Preheat the oven to 425 and cook the dough for about 7 minutes.

Then add shredded mozzarella (although I've made it with cheddar as well) and sliced pepperoni.

Cook for another 4-5 minutes and end with a broiler for 2 minutes to get a little browning.

OK, now for the peppers.

Really easy. Buy "frying peppers" at the grocery store, I tend to just grab random peppers and create a colorful mix.

Heat up some olive oil in a large nonstick pan. Then cut the top of each and slice in long strips. I leave about half the seed, be carful though, I like it hot. For those that prefer a more mild heat, remove most of the seeds.

Add the cut peppers to the medium heat oil and let 'em sizzle. I season with cracked black pepper and kosher salt.

One the peppers are mostly done, add 3-4 cloves of chopped garlic.

Another minute or so on the heat and you're done.

For me, the perfect sandwich is born. Two slices of pizza with peppers in between.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Spadea's Pot Roast Recipe