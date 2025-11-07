Don’t blink; you might miss it. If you want something fun for your kids or even your whimsical self, a Pixar-themed mini-golf attraction has opened in New Jersey but for a limited run.

Pixar Putt is an 18-hole course at Garden State plaza in Paramus. It’s open weekdays from 3 to 10 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Pricing for children and adult tickets start at $30.00. There are special family 4 packs with pricing starting at $26, as well as The Ultimate Putt Party for Birthdays and special occasions.

What is Pixar Putt?

The course, a pop-up putt-putt if you will, has played cities coast to coast including Chicago, Houston, San Antonio, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Philadelphia, Salt Lake City, Long Beach. Right now there’s one going on in Anaheim, California.

It’s proven very popular so get in before it gets gone. Each hole is inspired by different characters and storylines from Pixar classics like “Toy Story,” “Monsters Inc.,” “Finding Nemo,” “Inside Out,” and more.

It’s not only kids who are loving it. Pixar Putt After Dark caters to adults-only from 7 p.m. to close every Friday and Saturday.

How long will Pixar Putt be in New Jersey?

Again this is a limited run. From what I’m seeing on their website it looks like they’re taking bookings up until Feb. 16, 2026. Some cities this has visited have ended up extending their run so that may or may not happen here.

If you want to learn more about this unique mini-golf you’ll find their website here. Honestly, what kid wouldn’t love this?

