Piscataway, NJ motorcyclist killed, passenger hurt in Marlboro 3-vehicle crash
MARLBORO – A Saturday crash involving two SUVs and a motorcycle on a road in the township has left a Middlesex County motorcyclist dead and his passenger seriously hurt, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.
Marlboro Township police and members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office responded to the area of Tennent Road at Peregrine Drive just before 3 p.m.
The collision involved a Ford Explorer driven by a 46-year-old woman from Long Branch, a GMC Acadia driven by a 52-year-old man from Hillsborough and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by a 40-year-old Piscataway man, who also had a female passenger, police confirmed.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene while his passenger, a 32-year-old woman, also from Piscataway, was flown to Jersey Shore Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening, Linskey said.
The drivers of the other two vehicles remained on-scene and were not seriously hurt.
The crash — which closed down a section of Tennent Road for hours on Saturday — remained under investigation on Monday. It was not immediately clear which direction the vehicles were traveling in.
No further details were shared as of Monday, including the names of those involved.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information about it was urged to contact MCPO Detective Nicolas Logothetis at 800-533-7443 or Marlboro Township Police Department Corporal David Ruditsky at 732-536-0100.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
