Piscataway, NJ cop wins $750K after accusing chief of disgusting behavior
💸 Township agrees to a huge settlement
💸 3 separate officers sued the police chief
💸 He retired shortly after the lawsuits
PISCATAWAY — A retired female police lieutenant has agreed to settle a lawsuit accusing her boss of persistent sexual harassment and gross behavior.
According to court documents, the officer who first joined the Piscataway Township Police Department in 1996 agreed to settle the lawsuit for $750,000.
John Paff with TransparencyNJ.com first reported on the lawsuit on Monday. It was reached in August 2024.
As part of the settlement, the female officer agreed to retire that month after serving the township for nearly three decades.
In a statement to NJ.com, Piscataway Business Administrator Timothy Dacey said the township admitted no liability.
"The decision to settle was done in coordination with our insurance carrier,” Dacey said.
Disturbing details in Piscataway police sexual harassment lawsuit
According to the lawsuit, former police Chief Thomas Mosier repeatedly harassed the lieutenant who was a lesbian.
Mosier had served as chief for less than three years when he retired in 2022 amid three lawsuits against him.
The lawsuits accused him of making demeaning comments about three lesbian female officers and others in the department based on their sex and sexuality.
Among the accusations were that Mosier didn't discipline another officer who brought a female sex doll into the department, referred to another lesbian officer as a "dumb dyke," and said he would transfer a woman in the department so he could stare at her in her yoga pants.
Other accusations, copied directly from the lawsuit, included:
🔴 "Mosier asked [the lieutenant] approximately every other month, 'Whose mowing the grass?' in an apparent reference to whether [she] had sex with her wife in a dominant or top position."
🔴 "Mosier told [the lieutenant] on a monthly basis, 'You have lesbian money' because [she] did not have children as a lesbian."
🔴 "Mosier asked [the lieutenant] on a monthly basis if she was 'on the rag' in a reference to whether she was in a bad mood due to her menstrual cycle."
🔴 "Mosier grabbed his genitals and moaned in a sexually gratifying way on a daily basis, usually when a female caught his line of sight."
