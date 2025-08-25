A 25-year-old from Middlesex County will have to spend over 20 years in prison for shooting and killing a former football standout in Elizabeth two years ago.

Maurice Pierce, of Piscataway, had pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the 2023 killing of 27-year-old Jameer Outsey, of Bridgewater.

Pierce also pleaded guilty to second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

On Friday, Union County Superior Court Judge Candido Rodriguez Jr. sentenced Pierce to 25 years.

He must serve more than 21 before being eligible for parole, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said.

Outsey found shot on Elizabeth street

Very early Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, Elizabeth Police responded to a shooting at North Broad Street and Magnolia Avenue.

They found Outsey, who was pronounced dead shortly after.

About six weeks later in September 2023, Pierce, then a Plainfield resident, was arrested and charged by police.

Outsey was a standout football player at Franklin High School, where he graduated in 2014.

He was a starter for the University of Iowa Hawkeyes as a defensive end, linebacker and tight end.

Outsey wrapped his college football career at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Following his death, family and friends of Outsey mourned him on Facebook, with an outpouring of love and with balloon and dove releases.

“I hope this sentencing can bring some relief to those mourning Mr. Outsey,” Daniel said.

