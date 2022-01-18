2 bodies found in vehicle floating in icy pond in Piscataway, NJ
PISCATAWAY — Authorities were investigating the deaths of two people who were found in a vehicle that wound up in an icy pond early Tuesday.
Around 5:35 a.m., Piscataway police responded to the area of Stelton Road and Lakeview Avenue where officers found a vehicle floating in New Market Pond.
Police recovered two people from inside the vehicle and both were pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Their identities, including gender and age, had not been disclosed.
The investigation continued alongside the partially frozen pond hours after the discovery.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Joe Naccarato of the Piscataway Police Department at 732-562-1100 or Detective Paul Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3330.
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
7 things NJ should ban right now
Check out the most expensive home for sale in Somerset County
New Jersey's smallest towns by population