PINE HILL — A borough resident has been charged with death by auto in connection with a crash that killed a man in May.

According to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, 28-year-old Darius Wade was driving while intoxicated when he struck a pedestrian, 76-year-old Frank Yerka, of Pine Hill.

Police were dispatched to the 200 block of East 11th Avenue at approximately 12:02 a.m. on May 6. Upon arrival, first responders spotted Yerka unconscious in the roadway, along with an overturned vehicle.

An investigation determined that Yerka was walking his dog at the time of the incident. Wade was traveling eastbound and struck Yerka when he drove into the westbound side of the road, according to authorities.

Yerka was transported to a local hospital and succumbed to his injuries at 6:15 a.m.

Wade was formally charged on June 2 with one count of second-degree death by auto.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey