A Camden County man has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide in connection with a motor vehicle crash that took the life of a high school principal in November.

According to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, Pine Hill resident Azuka Ossai was speeding and drove through a stop sign at the intersection of Fleming Pike and Hays Road in Winslow Township, causing the early morning crash that resulted in the death of 51-year-old Sean Hughes, of Pennsylvania.

Ossai, 54, has been charged with second-degree vehicular homicide by operating a vehicle recklessly, and fourth-degree assault by auto. He was arrested on Mar. 10.

The incident occurred on Nov. 13. Officers responded to reports of a crash at around 7:30 a.m. Hughes, who was operating a Ford SUV, sustained serious injuries in the crash and succumbed to those injuries less than three hours later. A juvenile in the Ford, the driver's son, also sustained injuries in the crash.

According to a social media post by the district where Hughes worked as a principal, he is survived by a wife and three children.

"Mr. Hughes was beloved by thousands of students who passed through the halls of Lower Merion over the years," the post reads. "He knew most of them by name and always had time to listen to their concerns, cheer them on and support their accomplishments."

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

