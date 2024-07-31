Pilot parachutes to safety before plane crashes near AC Airport

GALLOWAY — A pilot parachuted to safety before his plane went down in a wooded area near Atlantic City International Airport Wednesday afternoon.

FAA spokeswoman Elizabeth Corey said a single-engine Cirrus SR-22 went down around 3:40 p.m. Video shows a red and white parachute in the trees with the plane's wreckage next to it.

6ABC Action News reported the plane went down along Genoa Ave at the intersection of Liebig Street.

The pilot, who was the only person on board, was not injured in the crash, according to Galloway police.

FAA records show the plane is registered to Floralyn Aviation of West Palm Beach, Florida.

The FAA will investigate the crash.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

