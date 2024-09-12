Pics of stunning NJ mansion for auction starting at $10 million

You don’t think of something like a mansion being auctioned off. But one in New Jersey is, and it is jaw-dropping.

In real estate with a buyer’s market we often hear of ‘bidding wars.’ Owners of a 40,000-square-foot mansion in Cinnaminson decided to make the bids a bit more formal.

The home, on nearly 8 acres of land on the border of Moorestown, was first listed for a bit under $28 million in 2022. It takes more time to sell homes of this level, and the owner has decided to speed things up with a luxury auction that won’t close bids until October 9. How high will it go? Who knows? But the starting bid is set at $10 million.

This practical palace has four floors, elevators, six fireplaces, and even an elevator for cars. There is a home movie theater, a wine cellar, a sauna, a gym, and even space for indoor sports courts.

Realtor Kevin Steiger of Sotheby's International Realty describes it as an "amazing property,” and Sotheby’s listing exclaims, “An extraordinary lifestyle is to be lived within these walls.”

Here. I have a key. Let’s take a look inside 2801 Riverton Road Cinnaminson. Do we need to take our shoes off?

2801 Riverton Rd, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077 (pic 1) Zillow 2801 Riverton Rd, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077 (pic 1) Zillow loading...

Okay, this may have a little curb appeal.

2801 Riverton Rd, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077 (pic 8) Zillow 2801 Riverton Rd, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077 (pic 8) Zillow loading...

I’ve never even stayed at a hotel as nice as this foyer.

2801 Riverton Rd, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077 (pic 10) Zillow 2801 Riverton Rd, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077 (pic 10) Zillow loading...

Am I allowed to eat in this living room?

2801 Riverton Rd, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077 (pic 15) Zillow 2801 Riverton Rd, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077 (pic 15) Zillow loading...

Or only in this dining room built for royalty?

2801 Riverton Rd, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077 (pic 22) Zillow 2801 Riverton Rd, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077 (pic 22) Zillow loading...

From any angle…

2801 Riverton Rd, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077 (pic 23) Zillow 2801 Riverton Rd, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077 (pic 23) Zillow loading...

…this kitchen is amazing.

2801 Riverton Rd, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077 (pic 29) Zillow 2801 Riverton Rd, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077 (pic 29) Zillow loading...

So you’ll either have to learn to play piano or invite Billy Joel over.

2801 Riverton Rd, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077 (pic 34) Zillow 2801 Riverton Rd, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077 (pic 34) Zillow loading...

Okay come on this is torture. A billiards room? With a bar? Why would I ever leave this room?

2801 Riverton Rd, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077 (pic 35) Zillow 2801 Riverton Rd, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077 (pic 35) Zillow loading...

That gym we talked about.

2801 Riverton Rd, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077 (pic 41) Zillow 2801 Riverton Rd, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077 (pic 41) Zillow loading...

This isn’t a bedroom. This is a closet.

2801 Riverton Rd, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077 (pic 38) Zillow 2801 Riverton Rd, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077 (pic 38) Zillow loading...

THIS is a bedroom.

2801 Riverton Rd, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077 (pic 43) Zillow 2801 Riverton Rd, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077 (pic 43) Zillow loading...

Nothing to see here, just the nicest bathroom ever created.

2801 Riverton Rd, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077 (pic 60) Zillow 2801 Riverton Rd, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077 (pic 60) Zillow loading...

This New Jersey palace awaits a very lucky person.

