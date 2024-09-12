Pics of stunning NJ mansion for auction starting at $10 million
You don’t think of something like a mansion being auctioned off. But one in New Jersey is, and it is jaw-dropping.
In real estate with a buyer’s market we often hear of ‘bidding wars.’ Owners of a 40,000-square-foot mansion in Cinnaminson decided to make the bids a bit more formal.
The home, on nearly 8 acres of land on the border of Moorestown, was first listed for a bit under $28 million in 2022. It takes more time to sell homes of this level, and the owner has decided to speed things up with a luxury auction that won’t close bids until October 9. How high will it go? Who knows? But the starting bid is set at $10 million.
This practical palace has four floors, elevators, six fireplaces, and even an elevator for cars. There is a home movie theater, a wine cellar, a sauna, a gym, and even space for indoor sports courts.
Realtor Kevin Steiger of Sotheby's International Realty describes it as an "amazing property,” and Sotheby’s listing exclaims, “An extraordinary lifestyle is to be lived within these walls.”
Here. I have a key. Let’s take a look inside 2801 Riverton Road Cinnaminson. Do we need to take our shoes off?
Okay, this may have a little curb appeal.
I’ve never even stayed at a hotel as nice as this foyer.
Am I allowed to eat in this living room?
Or only in this dining room built for royalty?
From any angle…
…this kitchen is amazing.
So you’ll either have to learn to play piano or invite Billy Joel over.
Okay come on this is torture. A billiards room? With a bar? Why would I ever leave this room?
That gym we talked about.
This isn’t a bedroom. This is a closet.
THIS is a bedroom.
Nothing to see here, just the nicest bathroom ever created.
This New Jersey palace awaits a very lucky person.
