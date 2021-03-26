WEEHAWKEN — On a recent Saturday morning, workers used heavy machinery to clear away chunks of the tunnel floor after rails and wooden ties had been removed.

The goal was to get at a small pond's worth of standing water that can degrade the tracks and wreak havoc on the tunnel’s electrical systems, sapping power or sending a false signal that a train is on the tracks.

SEE: Painstaking labor to save the North River tunnel Seven stories below street level in Weehawken, on the edge of the Hudson River, a race against time is being waged, foot by painstaking foot.