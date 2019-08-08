Flooding and high water from Wednesday's thunderstorms led to several rescues of drivers who got trapped in their cars.

Six people were rescued from their vehicles when they became trapped on Harrison Avenue near the Kearny Post Office, according to RLS Metro Breaking News, which posted pictures of the rescues.

Two young men scrambled to the top of their car when their car was trapped by high water that collected under a railroad trestle on New Brunswick Avenue in Perth Amboy, according to video posted on the fire department Facebook page. Police also reported calls for smoke conditions, alarm activations and hazardous conditions.

Video posted to Twitter by @AWxNYC showed flooding on Route 1 in Edison with fire fighters walking in knee deep water.

North Brunswick police reported a high number of storm-related incidents including fires, crashes and closed roads.

A house in South Brunswick was struck by lightning with power outages knocking out traffic signals along Route 130, according to police.

The National Weather Service's office in Upton, New York, confirmed that a tornado touched downin Springfield in Union County on Wednesday afternoon. A video posted by @NashWX on Twitter showed flying branches and leaves as the 70 mph tornado briefly touched down near Springfield Avenue and Route 22.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said that the rescues served as a good reminder that when you come across high water on the road, don't drive into it.

"It's always good advice. Be safe, be smart, turn around and don't drown," Zarrow said.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5